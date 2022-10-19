The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th.
The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Food Bank will be joined by members of the Nevada Women’s Wolf Pack Basketball Team, who will be on-hand to help with the event.
The Food Bank says Baggin’ for Apples offers younger children an opportunity to give back to the community and volunteer at a fun Halloween themed event. Volunteer sessions at the food bank are generally open to children ten years of age, and older, who volunteer with their families.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume as long as their costume can include closed toe shoes for the volunteer task. The event is free but there is limited space available and advance online registration is required at fbnn.org.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and non-perishable food and monetary donations are also being accepted.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is located at 550 Italy Drive in Sparks. From Reno and Sparks, take I-80 East toward Fernley and take exit #32 at USA Parkway. Take USA Parkway approximately 2.5 miles and turn left on Italy Drive.