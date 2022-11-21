The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with a match offer to help to fund their Child Nutrition programs, which support children who face hunger through a variety of programs.
With the support of John Anderson Construction, Inc. and their generous matching donation, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is able to triple Giving Tuesday donations to help with this vital initiative.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada supports children through programs like school based food pantries, Kids Cafe, which feeds kids when they are out of school, Back-Pack Kids program and Mobile Harvest.
This year’s goal for the Giving Tuesday Campaign has increased to help support the dramatic increases in need in our area.
The organization is hoping to raise an additional 100,000 meals to help children who face hunger throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California.
"We know that this year has been incredibly difficult for families across our region,” said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “It is imperative that we do all we can to make sure children have the food they need to be healthy. Education is so important for the future of our communities, and it is also vital to recognize that hungry kids can’t learn.”
Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, November 29 and those who would like to support the effort can do so at fbnn.org.