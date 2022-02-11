The Forest Service wants your comments on a plan to remove hazardous trees from the Caldor Fire area.
The Tahoe Basin Caldor Hazard Tree and Fuels Reduction Project would improve safety and reduce fuels by removing fire-killed trees or those likely to die because of fire damage as well as other trees that pose a hazard to roads, trails, private property boundaries and developed recreation sites impacted by the Caldor Fire.
The project area includes approximately 1,528 acres of National Forest System (NFS) lands burned during the Caldor Fire and approximately 50 acres of NFS lands disturbed during Caldor Fire suppression actions.
The proposal also includes the planting of native trees and vegetation in priority areas impacted by dozer line construction and in areas where hazard trees are removed.
The proposal and comment information is available is clicking here.
Comments will be accepted for 30-days, starting with a legal notice in the Tahoe Daily Tribune on Feb. 11, 2022.
"Comments are most useful if submitted by March 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m."
The Caldor Fire burned a total of 221,835 acres with approximately 9,985 acres within the Tahoe Basin, and approximately 55 miles of dozer lines were constructed to contain the fire.
(The Forest Service contributed to this report.)