Local Fire Officials React to Biden Administration Wildfire Plan

People living in fire prone areas could see some relief ahead of the next fire season.
The Biden Administration is taking an aggressive approach to preventing wildfires from causing catastrophic damage.
For Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, this is good news.
Their crews are often sent out for structure protection anytime a wildfire creeps into the backyard of homes.
Now, federal officials plan to create a buffer zone around populated areas in national forest land.
The Sierra Nevada range is no stranger to forest fires, but it is the size and intensity that is no match for today's firefighting efforts.
"I've seen the exhausted look of firefighters who just can't get ahead of a fire that's out of control,” said US Secretary of Agriculture’s Tom Vilsack during a press conference in Arizona.
“The goal here is to make sure we are addressing all of the high priority areas in the southwest Colorado, California and the Pacific North West,” Vilsack added.
Vilsack laid out detailed plans to thin forests and vegetation across several western states.
It is a 10-year plan that could cost 50 billion dollars, a hefty price worth the homes and lives authorities hope to save.
"We can actually significantly reduce the risk of a wildfire, once it starts,” Vilsack added.
From the catastrophic mess the Dixie Fire left in Greenville to the thousands forced to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe during the Caldor Fire. those areas are examples of what authorities call fire sheds.
Fire sheds are typically 250,000 acres of dry vegetation exposing communities.
The plan is to treat more than 50 million acres of federal and state forest land.
They plan to do so by clearing trees through prescribed burns and other treatment
Vilsack added, "it's a time to act for significant improvement. To change the trajectory of our wildfires."
and although the plan may have come a little late for hundreds of homeowners.
It could bring some hope to many bracing for the next fire.
Tuesday evening, Adam Mayberry, Public Information Officer with Truckee Meadows Fire told 2News he doesn't only expect to see resources coming out of this announcement.
He is also expecting a lot of money to support their efforts.
The money will come from the infrastructure bill, which means firefighters across Northern Nevada could get some help by this summer.