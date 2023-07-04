A former Placer County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested, charged with soliciting prostitution while both on and off duty, as well as engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data.
Joe Persinger of Rocklin is alleged to have been involved in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September and November of last year, according to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
He was placed on administrative leave when an investigation into his conduct was launched in January, and terminated when the investigation revealed evidence of his alleged misconduct.
He was an employee of the Placer County Sheriff's Office for four years.