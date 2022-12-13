The Carson City School District, on behalf of the Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF), is pleased to announce mini and department grant winners for Fall 2022. Each semester, CCSF gives back to educators and students alike.
This last semester, the foundation awarded $200 mini-grants as well as up to $2,000 grants for a department, school or grade-level project(s).
In total, CCSF has contributed nearly $40,000 in 2022 and more than $100,000 to students and educators since 2017.
The Fall 2022 $200 mini-grant winners include the following alphabetically by school:
- Allie Davis, Bordewich Bray Elementary School for fifth grade leadership shirts
- Haley Brown, Carson High School for military family engagement ($300 mini grant)
- Abner Perez, on behalf of Carson High School Social Workers for painting group focused on communication and emotional intelligence
- Janelle Kaufer, Carson Middle School for high interest Spanish readers
- Christy Calverley, Empire Elementary School for student planners and success necklaces
- Brian Peterson, Seeliger Elementary School for social emotional books
The Fall 2022 $2,000 department-grant winners include the following alphabetically by department, school or grade-level projects:
- LeAnn Morris for districtwide computer science algorithms and programming mats
- Elizabeth Martinez, Carson High School for a salad and sandwich bar
- Mirjam Caster, Carson Middle School for graphic novels and manga expansion
- Liz Bryan, Empire Elementary School for science forces and motion wall
- Marc Rodina, Mark Twain Elementary School for Positive Hawks MTSS/PBIS system incentives
CCSF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting community involvement and investment in the public schools of Carson City.
This project is one of the many results of the “Empower Carson City 2022″ Strategic Plan – a five-year strategic plan for extraordinary schools built by the community of Carson City.
CCSF was created to increase student achievement through philanthropic investment and involvement.
Established by the Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees, the foundation promotes education programs that traditional funding sources may not be able to reach.
For more information about the CCSF, please visit ccschoolsfoundation.org. To make a contribution with your credit card, go to ccschoolsfoundation.org/campaigns/donations/