Bank of America's Museums on Us program offers their customers free admission to select museums within the state.
Bank of America customers with an active credit or debit card are eligible for free admission this weekend, February 5th and 6th.
The participating museum in Reno is The Nevada Museum of Art. Other museums included are:
- DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas
- Las Vegas Natural History Museum
- Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
This program will continue every first full weekend of the month.
Bank of America's Museums on Us program has been around for 25 years.