The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will provide free transportation on the RAPID Virginia Line, RAPID Lincoln Line, Route 1, and Route 11 transit services starting Tuesday, August 2, through Sunday, August 7, all day, each day in partnership with Hot August Nights.
The FREE RIDE routes serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA.
RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service runs from downtown Reno to downtown Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way. RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 service runs along Virginia Street from Meadowood Mall to the University of Nevada, Reno.
“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your friends and family to one of the region’s favorite events. With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes FREE and avoid parking hassles to all the event venues in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.
Don’t Drive, Arrive! to special events in our community this summer. There are plenty of alternatives to driving your car to events, including taking transit, walking, biking, or using rideshare.
Events like this help to attract new transit passengers and reduce congestion on our roadways.
To plan your trip, please visit rtcwashoe.com. For the 2022 Hot August Nights events schedule, please visit HotAugustNights.net.