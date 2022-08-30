RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks.
RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
These routes serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA. The RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service runs on 4th Street and Prater Way from RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno to RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in downtown Sparks.
To plan your trip, please visit rtcwashoe.com. For the Best in the West Rib Cook Off schedule, visit NuggetRibCookOff.com.
RTC transit services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. The RTC Regional Connector will not be operating.
(RTC contributed to this report.)