The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located approximately one mile above the Ash Canyon water tanks at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon, will be closed starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season.
The gate will re-open in the spring after winter precipitation has passed and seasonal maintenance has been completed.
For additional information on the Ash Canyon Road, you can visit their website: carson.org/ashcanyonroad or contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262