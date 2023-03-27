On Monday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced Executive Order 2023-007, which outlines his state energy policy objectives for the next decade.
The Executive Order highlights Governor Lombardo’s multifaceted approach to state energy policy and fulfills his promise made in his State of the State speech to address energy objectives through an executive order.
Per Executive Order 2023-007, the state’s energy policy will be focused on developing and maintaining a robust, diverse energy supply portfolio and a balanced approach to electric and natural gas energy supply and transportation fuels.
Additionally, Nevada’s energy portfolio will work to advance sustainability and reliability by including solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, hydrogen, energy storage, and other resources needed to meet the vast energy demands in the state.
The executive order also requires that state energy policies work to ensure all Nevada consumers and businesses continue to have diverse energy options available to them, including electric and natural gas service and energy efficiency and renewable energy resources.
“Governor Lombardo’s energy policy objectives provide a critical framework for the future of energy in Nevada,” said Dwayne McClinton, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Energy. “I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo to achieve his energy objectives through thoughtful and effective policy implementation.”
The full Executive Order can be found below:
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)