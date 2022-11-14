Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater.
In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School.
On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada
“It's a win for parents who want to have a voice in their child's education, it's a win for families who want a safer community, and it's a win for small business owners.
Lombardo said he spoke to Governor Steve Sisolak who he said pledged to help with a smooth transition between administrations.
He also laid out some of his legislative priorities for the Silver State.
"As your next governor my administration will expand school choice and make school safety a priority… fix the broken state agencies…create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime laws.
Lombardo defeated incumbent Governor Sisolak by more than 16,000 votes - a margin of about 2%.
However, because Democrats control both the Nevada Senate and Assembly, he will have to work with them to get legislation passed.
Lombardo was joined by his family and campaign supporters for his speech.
On Friday, he released this statement shortly after Sisolak conceded the race.
“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor."
“It appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” Sisolak said in comments following a batch of vote results reported in Clark County. “That is why I reached out to the sheriff to wish him success.”
Lombardo will be the 31st — making Sisolak a one-term Democrat amid two decades of Republicans.
The governor’s race was close and ballot counting in Nevada stretched through several days partly because a broad mail voting law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
Lombardo, 60, started as a police officer in Las Vegas in 1988 and served two terms as Clark County sheriff.