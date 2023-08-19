Governor Lombardo urged Nevadans to prepare for severe weather on Saturday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
“As Hurricane Hilary begins to impact our state, my administration is in constant communication with federal, state, tribal, and local partners to prepare for this unprecedented weather event,” said the governor. “We urge all Nevadans to take this threat seriously, to prepare for severe weather, and to follow the guidance of emergency officials.”
Severe weather is expected throughout Nevada from Saturday evening through Tuesday night. That weather includes the potential for heavy rainfall of between 2 to 4 inches an hour which could cause flash flooding, the governor's office said in a release.
The Governor's Office has provided a list of how state agencies are preparing their response effort.
Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEM)
- Bringing state agencies together in the Nevada Operations Center to support our local and tribal government’s needs.
- Hosting coordination calls with local and tribal government emergency managers to ensure information is shared and needs are met. The Division operates the state’s emergency management and homeland security enterprise under the premise of locally executed, state led, and federally supported: all disasters are local with the state assisting our local partners.
- Dissemination of information to the media, public, and local partners on preparedness measures, messaging, response resources, informational documents, and situational awareness across the state while amplifying messages from local, state, federal and tribal partners.
- Coordinating with the American Red Cross and local governments for evacuation centers as needed.
- Provided DEM liaisons to affected counties to ensure effective lines of communications directly with local emergency management officials.
- Working with emergency managers for use of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts as needed.
- Coordinating with California and FEMA on cross-border efforts.
- Coordinating with NV Energy officials.
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT)
- NDOT is conducting severe weather preparations on roadways, bridges, and other critical infrastructure.
- Disseminating current road condition to officials and the public.
Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF)
- Monitoring the needs prepared to support with hand crews or the coordination of firefighting agencies.
Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH)
- Monitoring the needs of local partners and prepared to support healthcare and public health needs.
Nevada State Police (NSP)
- Monitoring the needs prepared to support with Department staff or coordination of local government law enforcement agencies.
Nevada National Guard (NVNG)
- Deployed 100 Nevada National Guard soldiers to support impacted counties. This includes high water vehicles, heavy machinery, and workforce.
Nevada Department of Agriculture (AG)
- Contacted agriculture producers to urge them to move livestock to higher ground.
Additionally, the DEM has issued the following guidance to Nevadans:
- Nevadans are encouraged to plan for continuous rain which can cause flooding in flood prone areas. If Nevadans are experiencing flooding, they are encouraged to:
- Find safe shelter right away.
- Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
- Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwaters, which are fast moving and can contain dangerous debris and chemicals.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
- Depending on the type of flooding:
- Evacuate if told to do so.
- Move to higher ground or a higher floor.
- Stay where you are.
Steps Nevadans can make before flooding occurs are:
- Create an Emergency Communication Plan
- Build a disaster supply kit for all members in your household, including your pets.
- Document your belongings and gather important personal documents.
Nevadans can find more information at dem.nv.gov under Flood Information 2023.