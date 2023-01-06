Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and did not waste time in his new position to meet with Nevada’s 17 school superintendents and the executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority in Carson City Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) monthly meeting.
Gov. Lombardo dedicated nearly 70 minutes to the group where the crucial conversation focused primarily on education and funding.
Carson City School District Superintendent Andrew Feuling was also happy to position Carson City as the Governor’s favorite Nevada School District by presenting him with an honorary, custom Carson High School Football jersey.
The number on the jersey represents Gov. Lombardo as the 31st governor of Nevada.
NASS is a statewide nonprofit educational organization, which strives to provide support to leaders of Nevada’s most important public institutions get better results for more than 486,000 students.
Across 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority, more than 720 public schools receive support from NASS.
(Carson City School District)