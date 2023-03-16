Governor Lombardo
JosephMLombardo, Twitter

Governor Joe Lombardo surveyed storm damage from a helicopter over Lyon and Douglas Counties this week. 

Lombardo was in Yerington with the Nevada National Guard to assess the damage in the counties.

Lombardo toured the areas impacted by the storms and flooding from a Nevada National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk.

He tweeted pictures saying it was important to him to see the communities impacted by the recent severe weather in person.

He said his team is working around the clock to strengthen their emergency preparation and response efforts.

