Governor Joe Lombardo surveyed storm damage from a helicopter over Lyon and Douglas Counties this week.
Lombardo was in Yerington with the Nevada National Guard to assess the damage in the counties.
Lombardo toured the areas impacted by the storms and flooding from a Nevada National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk.
He tweeted pictures saying it was important to him to see the communities impacted by the recent severe weather in person.
He said his team is working around the clock to strengthen their emergency preparation and response efforts.
It was important to me to see the communities impacted by the recent severe weather in person. Our team is working around the clock to strengthen our emergency preparation and response efforts. #TheNevadaWay pic.twitter.com/N2bzneKS1v— Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) March 16, 2023
Nevada Gov @JosephMLombardo assessed flood damage in western Nevada, including Douglas and Lyon counties, today from a Nevada Guard UH-60 Black Hawk. The Governor, Adjutant General, @ondralberry, and DEM chief, @fogy_da, met with local officials during the visit in Yerington. pic.twitter.com/Mj7sFutvER— Nevada Guard (@NVNationalGuard) March 16, 2023