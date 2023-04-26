Two of Governor Joe Lombardo's bills are set to be heard on Wednesday in Carson City.
Assembly Bill 400 has been dubbed the ‘Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act.’
The bill is divided into four main categories: school choice, early childhood literacy, accountability, and teacher pipeline.
Senate Bill 431, also known as the Government Modernization and Efficiency Act is also set to be heard.
The main categories here include state employee management, state fiscal management, governor's office management and workforce management.
“It's a new way to think about what the state can do and how to diversify revenue streams and diversify economy, and new is good. We need change. We can't be locked in the same ways of doing things,” says Ben Kieckhefer, Lombardo Chief of Staff.
Both bills are set to be heard in the afternoon.