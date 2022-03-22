Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he has set aside up to $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the goal to explore ways to make community college or other apprentice and training programs free for more Nevadans by 2025.
The Governor announced his intention during his State of the State address and tasked the Workforce Development Committee to explore ways to make community college or other apprentice and training programs free for more Nevadans by 2025.
The federal funding, as set aside from the Governor, will help kickstart any initial recommendations from the committee while they work toward the larger goal of making these programs free for more Nevadans by 2025.
“We know that skills training is essential to our workers and businesses," the Governor said during the speech. “A high school education isn’t enough, and we should recognize that it’s no longer “pre-school through grade 12,” but at least “pre-school through community college or other post high school training.”