(November 21, 2022) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Patricia Lee, Esq., to the Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F, effective immediately.
Lee is a partner at Hutchison and Steffen, where she has worked since 2002.
She became a partner in 2009, and primarily engages in complex commercial litigation. She also practices in areas including trademark law, family law, appellate, collections and represents pro bono clients through Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
As partner, she runs the firm’s summer internship program, head’s the pro bono program and manages and trains associates. Lee was born in Korea, to an African-American military father and a native Korean mother.
She is the first African-American woman and first Asian-American to serve on the State’s highest court.
The appointment fills the vacant seat previously held by Justice Abbi Silver, who stepped down on September 29, 2022, after nearly four years on the Nevada Supreme Court. Lee was selected by Governor Sisolak from one of three recommendations provided by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.
Recommendations included Lee, Hon. Scott Freeman and Hon. Tierra Jones. Lee will serve out the remainder of the term for Seat F, expiring January 6, 2025.