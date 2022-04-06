Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a strategic initiative Wednesday with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN), the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to train, upskill and certify 2,500 Nevadans in cloud computing in the next three years.
The collaboration will provide access to cloud computing education courses and certifications through higher education and high schools across Nevada.
“Nevada will benefit greatly, and Nevadans will have access to high paying and meaningful careers," said Governor Steve Sisolak.
Cloud computing jobs are in high demand across the United States. In Nevada, Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI) has identified 9,601 unfilled cloud computing jobs in 2021, along with over 61,700 cloud computing job postings from Jan. 2021-Dec. 2021.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has previously worked with several states in the United States to focus on statewide implementations of cloud computing education courses and certifications.
Nevada is one of the first states to have three or more state organizations collaborate together, strategically working with AWS. This will allow secondary and higher education institutions, with the support of the Governor’s Office, provide opportunities for individuals to learn employable skills in cloud computing.
In support of this statewide collaboration, AWS may provide resources to instructors throughout Nevada, including professional development, technical training and certification exams. AWS education programs provide education institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curriculum that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications. Institutions across the state are invited to participate and will deliver education course offerings for students and adults to upskill and reskill to re-enter the workforce.
“The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) is excited for this opportunity to collaborate with AWS and GOWINN,” said Caleb Cage, Vice Chancellor, Workforce Development and Chief Innovation Officer at Nevada System of Higher Education. “We believe this collaboration will open educational and training opportunities for our students and instructors that will prepare our graduates for careers in Nevada’s fast-growing tech job market.”
Industry collaboration with organizations and companies in Nevada will play a vital role in connecting participants to work-based learning experiences, as well as local employers who are seeking to hire qualified employees.
To learn more about the AWS Academy program being made available to Nevada schools, visit the link below.