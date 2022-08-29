Today, in a first for the State of Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed August 29 as “Environmental Justice Day” and the State has compiled resources for Nevadans to address environmental issues in their communities and learn more about state and federal environmental justice initiatives.
Earlier this year, the Governor created an environmental justice team at the State level, focused on implementing the federal Justice 40 Initiative to ensure equity and justice are central to climate planning for the State. Since then, the team has been meeting with stakeholders and partners to discuss next steps on climate change.
“Low-income households and historically marginalized communities far too often bear the brunt of the impacts of climate change, and this can have life-long, devastating impacts,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “In Nevada, we’re committed to reversing this trend and that starts by assessing where we are and where we need to go. We’re committed to continuing to invest wisely in these areas to benefit Nevadans in need.”
Resources available to Nevadans across the State are available here and the proclamation can be found online here.
Today’s Environmental Justice Day proclamation marks the end of the “Nevada Climate Series 2022,” - an initiative launched earlier this summer aimed at bringing awareness and resources to Nevadans about climate change and work the State is doing to build a more resilient state. While the series is over, the Governor and his team remain committed to keeping our climate and clean energy future at the forefront of their minds as they advance policies surrounding this critical issue.
Events in the series included:
- Centralizing resources related to combatting extreme heat from the State’s extreme heat planning team. Resources are available HERE.
- Touring areas impacted by wildfires and collaborating with partners to provide up-to-date information so Nevadans can be prepared in the face of fires.
- Visiting with community providers who connect Nevadans to available funds to help fortify their homes against the impacts of climate change. The State has applied for additional funds to put into the existing weatherization program to ensure more Nevadans can access these services.
- Spending time in Washoe County at the one of three sites nationwide that is working with the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air quality associated with wildfire, and creating tips on how to combat poor air quality.
- Creating a small group of water advisors focused on the Colorado River and Southern Nevada and committing to putting forward a water conservation and infrastructure package to ensure our local governments have the tools they need to prepare for the State’s future.
“I am grateful to the Governor’s continued commitment to combatting climate change and protecting Nevadans,” said Dr. Kristen Averyt, the Governor’s senior climate advisor. “National, state and local leaders are all working together on this critical priority and together, we’re making Nevada a stronger and more climate resilient state.”