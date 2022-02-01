Today, 7 graduates of the local Veterans Program CAMO-RNO were recognized in a special ceremony. The program is a problem solving treatment court, serving veterans and active duty military who have been charged with non-violent crimes.
Each graduate was recognized by representatives from both Nevada senators today, as well as receiving a custom CAMO-RNO coin and envelope with documentation of a clean record.
All of the people working with the military personnel throughout the process expressed how proud they are of their graduates today. The graduates said they intend to stay on the straight and narrow.
The veterans court graduation was a time of regaining honor and a sense of self, for those military personnel who have struggled with sobriety.
15 months ago, Clark Edmondo, one of the graduates at today's ceremony, struggled himself and ended up in jail. Where he found out about the CAMO-RNO program.
Edmondo says "It's a second chance for everyone, as long as I keep my nose clean and I behave myself for the next couple of years I wont have anything on my record."
He tells us, he knows people have died from alcoholism and drugs, which is why he spent 85 days in jail waiting for a spot to open in the CAMO program.
Shelly O'Neill, the Presiding Judge of the CAMO-RNO Veterans Treatment Court explains "Many veterans carry a lot of trauma... and they self medicate with drugs and alcohol and it really results in a downfall in all the things that they are as a veteran."
Edmondo adds "I was giving up, I don't know if I would've died but I was giving up. I'm just greatful...so grateful right now."
CAMO is a minimum of a year treatment. They start with 90 days of treatment testing and begin their sobriety journey. Then it's a 4 phased approach with weekly updates.
Edmondo says "I took the program seriously you know? And like Mrs. O'Neill said, not a hiccup. I didn't want that, I wanted to get through it 100%."
But it's not just about connecting with themselves again, it's also about reconnecting with others.
O'Neill mentions "People have reconnected with their children who are estranged from them. People have gotten back other with their families. I've had 2 or 3 veterans with new babies because the family is now a cohesive and sober unit."
Edmondo tells us "I've got 3 daughters, I've got three grandchildren, and one on the way and I want to be there for them."
He also says to anyone in the military, active duty or not, don't wait. If you need help, reach out.
Edmondo mentions "I want to encourage anyone out there who needs help to get help. Don't do what I did, seek the help that you need. It'll be worth it in the end."