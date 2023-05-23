Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN), SilverSummit Healthplan and the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the new Neighborhood Center located at 480 E. Moana Lane.
The newest neighborhood center expands Catholic Charities’ footprint into central Reno with pantry services and wraparound resources to residents in the area.
The new Moana Lane Neighborhood Center, in partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan, makes Catholic Charities’ services more accessible and approachable for those who live in central Reno reducing the need for clients to visit the main campus in downtown Reno.
Much like a grocery store, a Client Choice Pantry allows clients to select their own food from a variety of meats, dairy, fresh produce and non-perishable items in place of receiving a pre-packed or a standard box of groceries. Clients select items they need to fill a pantry and foods they like or that fit their family.
The pantry offers culturally specific food options to cater to shoppers’ food preferences. Client Choice pantries add an element of dignity for those who visit.
In addition to the food pantry, case workers provide resources and added services such as health screenings, vaccinations, immigration assistance, housing assistance, workforce development, parenting classes, SNAP benefits and more.
The Moana Lane Neighborhood Center is a one stop-shop open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 pm and the first Saturday of each month from 10am-2pm.
For more information, visit the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/food-pantry