A lucky Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) player will be laughing her way to the bank after hitting a $1.431 million dollar jackpot playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot on Friday, July 8.
Kathryn J. and her husband are staying at GSR while he performs several shows this weekend with Reno Tahoe Comedy.
“We love coming to GSR! It’s our home when we come to Reno,” said Kathryn. “We’re grateful to IGT, GSR and the staff here. We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling.”
Those in the Reno/Lake Tahoe area might recognize Kathryn’s husband, Justin Rupple. The Los Angeles-based comedian and voice actor performs frequently in the area. His range of work includes voicing the Tuffnut character in “How To Train Your Dragon" and winning his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series.
Those interested in taking part in the action when Wheel of Fortune LIVE comes to Grand Theatre on November 19 can learn more and purchase tickets at go-grand.com/WOFLive.
To find out more about GSR and to learn more about Infinity Rewards, visit grandsierraresort.com