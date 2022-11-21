Representatives from Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) presented a $5,500 check to the team at Eddy House on Monday, November 21.
The check comes from GNM’s Keys to Greater Program, which was launched in 2021 and has contributed over $130,000 to Eddy House.
Inspired by this collaboration, Eddy House formed partnerships with over 40 local businesses to gather funds and in-kind donations for National Homeless Youth Awareness Month in November.
The organization will use the funds to provide vital services to the homeless community.
Eddy House is the only nonprofit agency in northern Nevada that serves any homeless and at-risk youth aged 18-24, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or race.
To learn more about the Eddy House, you can visit: www.eddyhouse.org.