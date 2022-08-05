The City of Reno and CORE Construction are inviting the community to a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9 a.m.
The Reno City Council recently approved a $12 million Owner-CMAR construction contract for phase one of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center.
The public can get more information and track project updates at MoanaSprings.com.
Key project milestones are outlined below:
- August 2022: Site work begins (groundbreaking)
- Late 2022: Phase two Owner-CMAR construction contract presented to Council
- Spring 2023: Building and pool construction begins
- Summer 2024: Final completion
The two-level facility, to be located at 240 West Moana Lane adjacent to the existing soccer fields, will include:
An indoor competition pool for swimming, water polo, and diving, measuring 50 meters by 25 yards.
- The pool is about 12,000 square feet.
- Indoor multi-use pool for lessons and leisurely swimming. Includes a water slide, zero-depth entry,
- splash features, and a resistance pool (lazy river) measuring 60 feet by 60 feet. The pool is about 3,200 square feet.
- Outdoor heated soaking pool for relaxing, measuring 58 feet by 17 feet and about 900 square feet.
- Multi-purpose rooms for classes, birthday parties, and community meetings.
- Locker rooms on the first floor.
- Fitness Center on the second floor, measuring about 5,000 square feet.
The City’s funding plan for the Moana Springs Community Aquatic and Fitness Center includes a generous $9-million pledge from The William N. Pennington Foundation.
The Moana Pool permanently closed in 2007. Since then, Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics (SNCA), a nonprofit, was formed with a mission to rebuild an aquatics facility and spearhead the Moana Springs Community Aquatic and Fitness Center design.