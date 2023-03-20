The Nevada Department of Transportation is continuing guardrail repairs along parts of I-80, I-580 as well as U.S. 395.
They include areas near Galena Creek Bridge, Parr Blvd. well as central Reno.
NDOT says drivers should expect lane closures through this Friday.
According to NDOT, the guardrails were damaged in crashes during recent winter storms.
Drivers are reminded to pay extra attention through work areas.
This includes slowing down and following traffic signs.
As weather permits, repairs will be made to additional sections of damaged guardrail on Kingsbury and Geiger Grades. The work will ultimately repair 22 locations of damaged guardrail equaling approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)