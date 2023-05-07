Community members in Winnemucca auctioned and raffled over 100 purses with proceeds going to the Family Support Center.
The Handbags for Hope event took place on Saturday and had over 225 people in attendance, all for a good cause.
Money raised will go towards direct services for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling at the Family Support Center in Winnemucca.
Senator Jacky Rosen gave a Congressional Commendation to Denny Byrd from Winnemucca for her work in the Mental Health field.
Representation from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's Office was also in attendance.
To learn more about The Family Support Center, you can visit their website here: Home - The Family Support Center