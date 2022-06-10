Guests are invited to celebrate the 4th of July a day early with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe’s annual 3rd of July Independence Day celebration.
The red, white and wild bash is set to kick off the holiday festivities on Sunday, July 3rd with energetic live entertainment by The Killer Dueling Pianos, a dinner buffet and a spectacular fireworks display.
The celebration will take place on Guitar Plaza from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.
All ages are welcome to enjoy this event.