United States secretary of health and human services Xavier Becerra was in Sun Valley on Friday to discuss lowering prescription drugs, reproductive rights and youth mental health.
The first roundtable discussion focused on key health care provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, and the second roundtable addressed youth mental health as students return to school in the fall.
During the second roundtable, Secretary Becerra highlighted his National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health and other work HHS is doing as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive national strategy to tackle mental and behavioral health issues.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak also attended the roundtable discussions and shared in a tweet that he was grateful for the work being done by Community Health Alliance by providing essential services and access to health care for northern Nevadans.