A California resident is dead after overturning a semi-truck on Highway 395 near Crowley Lake in Mono County early Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the Riverside driver was heading south on U.S. 395 north, south of Mammoth Lakes when the crash happened around 12:15 a.m.
CHP says the 61-year-old driver was lost control of the 2022 Freightliner and flipped the truck and empty box trailer.
Less than three hours before the crash, Caltrans had issued a 'high profile vehicle prohibition' for all of Mono County due to high winds.
A 63-year-old passenger, from Pomona, also inside the cab was transported to a nearby hospital with possible shoulder pains.
The section of the roadway was temporarily closed while crews investigated, and cleaned up the crash site.