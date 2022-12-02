Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is inviting the community to take part in its Holly Jolly Days Food Drive during the month of December. From Dec. 1 until Dec. 23, the Atlantis will be offering guests who donate canned food items special offers and discounts. Barrels located across the property will be used to collect donations.
“We love Holly Jolly Days at the Atlantis, “said Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “Partnerships like this one are so important to make sure that we have the food needed for the families who count on us all throughout the year.”
Thanks to its generous guests, the Atlantis has donated 56,366 lbs. of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada since the inception of Holly Jolly Days in 2011, helping to provide 46,971 meals for those in need in the northern Nevada community.
According to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, one in seven Nevadans face hunger every day.
For a full list of Holly Jolly Days promotions, visit atlantiscasino.com/hollyjolly