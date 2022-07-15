A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning.
Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier.
There are some things you can do to keep bears away from your property.
First, make sure you secure your homes and cars. Clear food and trash properly. Also, bears tend to shy away from human noise, so it's a good idea to keep your TV or radio on while you are away.
If you have any other questions, you can contact the BEAR League at 530-525-7297.
You can see the video for yourself, below -
Meanwhile, effective July 18, 2022, bear canisters will be required for overnight visitors in Desolation Wilderness. Overnight visitors must store all food, refuse, and scented items in an approved hard-sided bear-proof container.