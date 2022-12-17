The Nye County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner in Pahrump shot an armed intruder who was wanted for violating their parole.
On Thursday, December 15, at around 9:30 p.m., Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 6000 block of East Kellogg Road for a report of a shooting.
During their investigation, deputies learned 48-year-old Shawn Richard of Pahrump had unlawfully entered a home.
During the invasion, the homeowner, who was armed with a firearm shot and critically injured Richard as he attempted to enter the bedroom of the home.
Richard was transported to a nearby hospital.
The Sheriff's Office says Richard was in possession of a shotgun that was stolen from a home invasion the previous night.
Richard was wanted at the time for probation violation.
Richard faces new charges of Home Invasion, Grand Larceny of a Firearm, Burglary and Prohibited Person in possession of a firearm.