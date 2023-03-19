The Hot August Nights Foundation, which supports the community’s at-risk or in-need children through various outreach programs, hosts its annual fundraiser dinner, Classics & Cocktails, Saturday, April 29, 2023, hosted by the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Under the theme Starry Starry Night, the event aims to raise funds to support building a library for the organization’s partner school, Jessie Hall Elementary School.
The Hot August Nights Foundation mission is to impact the lives of in-need or at-risk children by providing vital resources in an increasingly challenging world.
Classics & Cocktails is one of two annual fundraising events for the Foundation. The other takes place during the annual Hot August Night event with the auctioning of a donated vehicle.
Funds raised support programs for which support is either limited or not available and can include scholarships for secondary education, supporting primary education and its students in areas of economic hardship, and promoting other worthy assistance programs for those in-need and at-risk children in the community.
The evening includes dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and special guests.
“Classics & Cocktails is our way of engaging with the local community with a focus on furthering our mission,” said Deny Dotson, Hot August Nights executive director. “All of the funds raised at this event go back to the community to help fund programs and provide scholarships to benefit children at risk, demonstrating that we are more than just a car show.”
Since its inception in 2007, the Hot August Nights Foundation has helped more than 80 different organizations, distributing more than $1.3 million in cash, merchandise and scholarships. During the 2022 Hot August Nights event, the Foundation raised $45,000 during the Foundation Car Auction.
Seats and table sponsorships are available online at HotAugustNightsFoundation.org.
Auction items are also requested and can be provided directly to the Foundation. As an active foundation, donations are accepted year-round.