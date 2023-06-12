There’s a new way for animal lovers to help the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT). A thrift boutique is set to open in early August, at 12047 Donner Pass Road (the old Sears store).
Net proceeds from the thrift boutique will support HSTT’s mission to save and improve the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter, and humane education programs.
The store will also help fund community support programs, including Community Pet Pantry, Community Pet Financial Assistance, Humane Education, and Pet Assisted Therapy programs.
“Funding diversity is critical to smaller nonprofit organizations,” says HSTT CEO, Steph Nistler. “Additionally, recent price increases across all event venues, vendors, entertainment, and suppliers have made reliance on fundraising events tenuous, at best.”
The boutique will have a small staff dedicated to providing the community with a sustainable way to repurpose unneeded items and keep clothing and household items out of landfills while also supporting HSTT and its programs.
“While we appreciate the intention of all donations, due to space constraints, sell-ability, and legal reasons, we cannot accept everything,” says Nistler, “so please be sure to check our lists of acceptable and unacceptable items.”
As an example, HSTT will not accept items that are broken, chipped, cracked, or damaged. In addition, items that have spent numerous seasons exposed to pet hair or the elements will not be accepted.
For a detailed list of items HSTT cannot accept, visit: Thrifty Tails Boutique – Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (hstt.org)