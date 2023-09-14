About half of Americans have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way. And 1 in 3 are highly concerned about whether President Joe Biden may have committed wrongdoing related to his son’s business dealings, according to a poll by The Associate Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But the political divide is stark. Some 66% of Republicans -- and just 7% of Democrats — are very or extremely concerned about whether Joe Biden committed wrongdoing The poll was conducted just before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched a formal impeachment inquiry this week working to link the president to the business dealings of his son.