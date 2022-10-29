The Pet Network, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, a panel of judges including the famous Chompers the Corgi, and local residents and their pets dressed in their best Halloween costumes at the “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe Friday.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino hosted the 2022 “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest where local residents and their pets showed off their best Halloween attire to a panel of judges.
Winners were selected in multiple categories including best costume duo for pets and their owners, and best overall costume.
Proceeds from the participant registration fee and the raffle will benefit the Pet Network Humane Society.
Additionally, the resort will sponsor pet adoptions at Pet Network Humane Society through the end of the week or up to $1,000.