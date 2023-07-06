On Thursday July 6, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto highlighted Desert Winds Hospital’s state-of-the-art mental health care facilities ahead of the opening of their adult behavioral health recovery program later this month.
Joined by Desert Winds Hospital CEO Lloyd Noble, she discussed her work to support Nevadans’ mental health care needs—including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, expanded wrap-around mental health services, and increased funding for mobile crisis response units, which she secured in bipartisan legislation signed into law.
Desert Winds is one of the largest hospitals in Southern Nevada offering specialized care focused on evaluating, diagnosing, and treating mental health illnesses and disorders in youth ages 12-17. In mid-July, the facility will open an additional 94 beds in order to expand their in-patient services to Nevada adults, bringing their total number of beds to 202.
“We need to address the mental health crisis in our communities, and that means expanding youth services and supporting facilities like Desert Winds providing so Nevadans with quality care,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Mental health has been overlooked for far too long, and I am proud to work together to make sure we are taking care of our kids and keeping our communities safe and healthy.”
"We are proud to offer mental health treatment to Nevada youth in need of psychological and psychiatric care, and we are excited to expand our services to adults and to help more people in our community,” said Lloyd Noble, CEO of Desert Winds Hospital.
“I am grateful for Senator Cortez Masto’s leadership and support of mental health care, and Desert Winds Hospital is committed to working with her to ensure that everyone in Nevada has access to the mental health care they need.”
Senator Cortez Masto has been a leader in the Senate on mental health issues. She helped implement and fund the nation’s 988 Suicide & Crisis lifeline, passed bipartisan legislation to expand behavioral health crisis support services, and successfully fought to include $1 billion for school mental health services in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed into law.
Senator Cortez Masto secured federal funding to help Clark County School District better support students recovering from substance use disorder and mental health crises and to address the shortage of school psychologists in the state with a new training facility at Nevada State College.
(The Office of Senator of Catherine Cortez Masto assisted with this story.)