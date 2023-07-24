Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Washoe and Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE DESERTS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST NEVADA... The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Ridgelines could see gusts of 40-50 mph. * Humidity...Minimum 8-14%. * Duration...3-6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. &&