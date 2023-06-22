A new indoor track is coming to the Reno-Sparks area, and it's being built in Italy before it is shipped to us.
Last week, the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitor's Authority Board approved to purchase a mondo indoor track.
The track is expected to get here in time for the 2023-2024 indoor track season which runs from November to March.
The Board says this will allow them to boost visitation during a usually slower season.
They also say the track could encourage at least 24,000 people to book hotel rooms in our area the first year it opens as athletic events from high school to Olympic status can be held over time.
The track will be inside Hall 4 of the convention center and can last up to 20 years.