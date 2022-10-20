Reno Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Bartlett Street late Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting appears to be an act of self-defense and that no one was arrested.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with gunshot wounds, around 10:45 p.m.
The unidentified man died later at a nearby hospital.
Officers say everyone involved in the incident remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.