FILE - Reno mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel on June 3, 2022, in Reno, Nev. A Nevada judge ordered a private investigator on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to identify the person who hired him to track Schieve and an ex-county commissioner with GPS devices attached to their cars ahead of the November election.