The American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada welcomes back CANstruction for its 19th year!
This event will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Twelve teams are participating this year to build a structure out of canned food, which will be judged and then donated.
You can view the entries at Meadowood Mall from Wednesday, May 11th through Sunday, May 15th.
A panel of community members judged the structures in five categories on Thursday, May 12 and the winners are announced as follows:
- Most Cans: Slam Dunk Hunger 24/7 – Marce Herz Middle School
- Structural Ingenuity: Nessie the Loch Ness Monster– Mountain View Montessori School
- Best Meal: Bent on Hunger's Destruction – The Brookfield 4 Musketeers
- Best Use of Labels: Obi Wan CANobi – Sky Ranch Middle School Blue Team
- Best Original Design: Campbell's & Community - AT&T Silver State Pioneers/VC Silver Circuits FTC #16158
All entries will be submitted to the national level of CANstruction to be judged at the international level against award winners in over 100 other cities worldwide.
The public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 through Monday, May 16. Each vote is $1 and all of the money goes to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada where $1 helps to deliver 3 meals to those who need them.
People’s choice voting is taking place virtually with a ($10 vote minimum) at fbnn.org.
The structures will be on display, however, throughout the weekend at Meadowood Mall for the public to see.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)