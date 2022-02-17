The KGHM Robinson Mine announced a $500,000 donation towards a community childcare facility in Ely.
The childcare facility is going to be built and operated by The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) which already has a program in place in Ely that serves ages 5–18-year-olds.
“As a fourth generation Nevadan myself and as a mother, I know the challenges parents in this community face when it comes to a shortage of licensed childcare options,” said Amanda Hilton, General Manager for KGHM – Robinson Mine. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is a fantastic step toward addressing that need in a quality way.”
The facility will be housed at what is currently a vacant building owned by the White Pine County School District which agreed to a long-term lease.
The BGCTM will operate the program, which will have the capacity to serve 70 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of America has over a century of experience delivering on a mission that promotes all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens” said Mike Wurm with BGCTM. “A project like this, with a partner like KGHM – Robinson, is a huge leap toward helping fulfill that objective in the Ely community.”
The total cost of the childcare facility is expected to cost $1.5 million.