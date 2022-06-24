Sparks City Councilman Donald Abbott has teamed up with his friends and community leaders by putting on Kickball tournament being held at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex on Saturday, June 25th.
This is the second year this tournament has occurred.
The event is open to the public to attend to bid on silent auction prizes and patriciate in the raffle.
Their goal is to raise $15,000 to be able to take care of the kids that have been nominated and selected as this year’s beneficiaries.
Kick for a Cause will be held at Shadow Mountain from 8am-6pm on Saturday, June 25th.
There will also be opening ceremonies at 10am with the National Anthem being sung by one of Dodge For a Cause’s previous recipient’s to start the day off.
Kickball will be played all day but the main reason why we are there will be introducing the beneficiaries at 10am that the funds will be directly benefiting.
More information can be found at the website: www.kickforacause.info