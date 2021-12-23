Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind prone locations could see gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of storm systems will continue to bring rain and snow to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snow for the Sierra and northeast California Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter Storm Warnings are in place...please check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation will continue today. However, it is expected to be all rain for valleys with any snow impacts limited to foothills and ranges above 5500 to 6500 feet tonight into early Friday. Snow showers could briefly reach valley floors in far western Nevada Friday morning but impacts look limited with temperatures in the 30s. The chance for snow in the valleys increases Christmas Day as a cold front moves through. * A period of strong gusty winds will be possible through early afternoon across Mineral and Southern Lyon counties, especially along Highway 95 near Walker Lake. Brief wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in these wind prone areas, out ahead of the heavier precipitation. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California).