On the morning of April 22, 2023, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, the Bin Trash Spa, and Down to Earth Composting gathered at Jade Cannabis to clean up Midtown Reno for Earth Day.
Volunteers helped clean sidewalks, sweep streets, and remove graffiti to give back to the community. Down to Earth Composting held the green waste clean up and took in residents compost.
Lemon Roots Botanical led a CBD sugar-making scrub class.
After the clean up, there was an after party at Jade Cannabis, and each person was rewarded for bringing back a bag of trash.