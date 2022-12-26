Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 could gust up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&