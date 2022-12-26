Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture, is observed every year from December 26th to January 1st.
Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn't tied to any single religion.
It is meant include people of all religions, so if you observe Christmas or Hanukkah you can also celebrate Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga at a California state university.
It is shaped by traditions and values from all around the continent of Africa.
Each the seven days of Kwanzaa is each associated with one of seven specific principles: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.