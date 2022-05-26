Gusty winds will be with us through Saturday in the 30 to 40 mph range.
Lake wind advisories are up Thursday afternoon through Friday evening and likely again on Saturday.
Watch out for choppy and hazardous boating conditions expected through the weekend and always wear a personal flotation device while out on the water.
Areas of blowing dust and dirt will reduce visibility on some roads near dry playas and farm land.
Cooler 60s by Sunday and Monday with a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm each afternoon.