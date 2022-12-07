Police say they found and arrested an escaped inmate out of Lassen County in Winnemucca on Tuesday night.
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shared the above video of their response.
Deputies say it started when they learned Angelo Atencio, as well as his girlfriend Ashley Ward, who allegedly helped him escape, were at a home.
A hostage negotiator was called in when officers believed those in the home were armed and dangerous.
Speaking through a communication device, deputies say Atencio told them he was holding Ward hostage.
After a couple hours, police say they started seeing a fire break out on the top floor of the home.
Officers ended up going into the home to rescue the two.
Atencio is now facing new charges of false imprisonment, kidnapping, arson and attempted murder.
He was originally serving time for other kidnapping and false imprisonment charges as well.
---
DECEMBER 2, 2022:
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who escaped had help from someone outside the jail.
Officials say Angelo Atencio II was assisted by his girlfriend, 33-year-old Ashley Ward of Susanville, CA.
It was arranged that Ward would pick Atencio up near the Lassen County Jail.
Ward is described as a light skinned Black female 5'4, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
More recent pictures were released of what Atencio could look like today.
The picture provided is current and shows that Ward dyed her hair red.
There are active warrants out for Atencio and Ward.
Both are believed to be armed and dangerous.
---------------------------------------------------
Authorities need your help finding an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail.
Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II “squeezed through a portion of fencing that had been manipulated in the roof area of an exercise yard.”
He’s described as 5’10” tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has a medium to stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.
His last known address was on Kei-Deh Street in Susanville.
Atencio was booked into the Lassen County Jail on May 15, 2022 on charges related to kidnapping, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment, and parole violation.
Detectives say they have determined that he was helped by someone outside the facility as well as other inmates from within the facility.
The circumstances of his escape remain under investigation.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or 530-257-6121.